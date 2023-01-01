About this product
The SeshGear Dabtron is an electric dab rig that does it all without the need for a torch. This portable and powerful e-rig comes equipped with a powerful 2000 mAh battery that lasts for multiple sessions and can recharge on the go with rapid USB-C charging. What sets this wax vaporizer apart from the rest is its detachable and easy to clean parts that can be assembled and disassembled with ease. Another admirable feature of the Dabtron E-Rig is the quartz atomizer that preserves the flavor of your wax concentrates while providing ample heat for thick clouds.
With an easy-to-access button on the top, you can preheat the SeshGear Dabtron in as little as 20 seconds and heat your material with four different preset heat settings optimized for dabbing. As you activate your device, we recommend rotating the carb cap for uninterrupted airflow into the chamber. A wide borosilicate glass jar base houses the diffuser downstem which provides smooth, water-filtered hits while providing you with a clear view to see the size of each hit as it builds. Coming in a variety of colors and at a fraction of the cost of other comparable e-rigs, the Dabtron Electric Dab Rig is a no-brainer!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
SeshGear Dabtron Electric Dab Rig
Wax Concentrate E-Rig Vaporizer
4 Preset Temperature Settings
20-Second Pre-Heating
2000 mAh Battery
Quartz Atomizer
Easy to Clean
Long Battery Life
Diffuser Downstem
Fast USB-C Charging
Borosilicate Glass Parts
Pass-Through Functionality
1-Year Manufacturer's Warranty
Box Includes:
1 x Dabtron E-Rig
1 x Airflow Collar
4 x Cotton Swabs
1 x Glass Jar Body
1 x Quartz Atomizer
1 x Glass Mouthpiece
1 x Directional Carb Cap
1 x USB-C Charging Wire
With an easy-to-access button on the top, you can preheat the SeshGear Dabtron in as little as 20 seconds and heat your material with four different preset heat settings optimized for dabbing. As you activate your device, we recommend rotating the carb cap for uninterrupted airflow into the chamber. A wide borosilicate glass jar base houses the diffuser downstem which provides smooth, water-filtered hits while providing you with a clear view to see the size of each hit as it builds. Coming in a variety of colors and at a fraction of the cost of other comparable e-rigs, the Dabtron Electric Dab Rig is a no-brainer!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
SeshGear Dabtron Electric Dab Rig
Wax Concentrate E-Rig Vaporizer
4 Preset Temperature Settings
20-Second Pre-Heating
2000 mAh Battery
Quartz Atomizer
Easy to Clean
Long Battery Life
Diffuser Downstem
Fast USB-C Charging
Borosilicate Glass Parts
Pass-Through Functionality
1-Year Manufacturer's Warranty
Box Includes:
1 x Dabtron E-Rig
1 x Airflow Collar
4 x Cotton Swabs
1 x Glass Jar Body
1 x Quartz Atomizer
1 x Glass Mouthpiece
1 x Directional Carb Cap
1 x USB-C Charging Wire
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.