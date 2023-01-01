About this product
If you thought the renowned Mighty Vaporizer couldn’t get any better, Storz & Bickel has a surprise in store with the new and improved Mighty+ Vaporizer. Taking the original Mighty back to the drawing board, this redesigned portable vaporizer delivers faster charging with its new USB-C Supercharge capabilities that can charge your unit up to 80% in just 40 minutes. In addition to a rapid charge, the USB-C modification allows you to charge on the go by using any portable battery as an extension, rather than requiring a wall outlet like its predecessor. The Storz & Bickel Mighty+ also features an updated circuit board that can reach your desired temperature within 60 seconds of turning on the vaporizer.
The Storz & Bickel Mighty+ Vaporizer has adopted the Super-Boost mode from its little sibling, the Crafty+, which increases the temperature and produces thick vapor clouds with just three clicks. The Mighty+ comes with a new and improved ceramic-coated filling chamber, making it even more sturdy and resistant than the original Mighty chamber. Storz & Bickel engineered the Mighty+ Vaporizer with a hybrid heating system that combines conduction and convection heating methods. This patented technology is proven to excel in evenly heating your materials inside the chamber and enables the Mighty+ to quickly reach your desired temperatures with little to no risk of combustion. The powerful heating system also provides exceptional airflow and minimal draw resistance that allows you to breathe in effortlessly from the swivel mouthpiece. The Mighty+ Vaporizer is equipped with an ingenious cooling unit made from PEEK, a high-grade heat-resistant plastic that works to extend the vapor path and give each hit maximum time to cool down.
If you ever had issues standing up your Mighty between uses, the Mighty+ Vaporizer features discrete fins on the bottom of the device to make it stand more securely on flat surfaces. The same tactical design used on the original Mighty can be seen on the new Mighty+ Vape, with a ribbed exterior that resembles a radiator. This unique design not only provides an exceptional grip but allows heat to dissipate from the grooves, that way the device never overheats in your hands during back-to-back hits. This streamlined design plus the ability to charge anywhere makes the Storz & Bickel Mighty+ Vaporizer the ultimate travel companion for all of life’s adventures.
The improved circuit board and USB-C Supercharge capability of the Mighty+ Vaporizer were designed to provide more back-to-back sessions with less time spent charging your device. Compared to its predecessor, the Mighty+ boasts a much faster heat-up time that is ready for action in as little as 60 seconds. The brand new Super Boost mode can be activated with a triple-click of the power button and provides extra thick vapor clouds from your chosen materials by raising the temperatures 15°C, or 27°F. Spend more time vaping and less time waiting with the Mighty+ Vaporizer from Storz & Bickel today!
How to Use:
Using the Mighty+ Vaporizer is simple and easy. The orange circular button located on the side of the device allows you to turn the device on/off. Due to the plus-/minus keys and the easily visible LED display, the operation of the Mighty is self-explanatory. The device is ready for use as soon as the actual temperature corresponds to the individually adjustable set temperature. The personally preferred temperature can be adjusted gradually during vaporization through the setting options directly on the device.
You can easily twist the top of the Mighty+ Vaporizer off to load your materials. To use the Mighty+ with wax concentrates, insert a Drip Pad into the loading chamber first. The Mighty+ loading chamber is always ready for use with dry herbs. Once your materials are loaded, place the top back onto the body of the vaporizer, choose your desired temperature, and the Mighty+ will vibrate to let you know it’s ready!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯*
Storz & Bickel Mighty Plus Vaporizer
Precise Digital Temperature Control
Convection/Conduction Heating
Improved Housing Materials
60 Second Heat-Up Time
Swivel Straw Mouthpiece
New Super-Boost Mode
Improved Electronics
New Circuit Board
Dual Compatible
Simple to Use
Ergonomic Grip
Durable & Compact
USB-C Supercharge
Tactical & Lightweight
Hybrid Heating System
Ultra-Low Draw Resistance
Unprecedented Cloud Production
Haptic Feedback/Vibration Notifications
2-Year Hassle-Free Manufacturer Warranty*
*Note: Storz & Bickel Drip Pads for using the Mighty Plus with wax concentrates are sold separately.
*Note: An additional 1-year warranty can be added to your Mighty Plus Vaporizer 2-year warranty by registering your device immediately after purchase. You can register your product by clicking here.
Box Includes:
1 x Storz & Bickel Mighty+ Vaporizer
1 x USB-C Charging Cable
1 x S&B Dosing Capsule
3 x Base Seal Rings
3 x Normal Screens
3 x Coarse Screens
1 x Cleaning Brush
1 x Safety Manual
1 x User Manual
The Storz & Bickel Mighty+ Vaporizer has adopted the Super-Boost mode from its little sibling, the Crafty+, which increases the temperature and produces thick vapor clouds with just three clicks. The Mighty+ comes with a new and improved ceramic-coated filling chamber, making it even more sturdy and resistant than the original Mighty chamber. Storz & Bickel engineered the Mighty+ Vaporizer with a hybrid heating system that combines conduction and convection heating methods. This patented technology is proven to excel in evenly heating your materials inside the chamber and enables the Mighty+ to quickly reach your desired temperatures with little to no risk of combustion. The powerful heating system also provides exceptional airflow and minimal draw resistance that allows you to breathe in effortlessly from the swivel mouthpiece. The Mighty+ Vaporizer is equipped with an ingenious cooling unit made from PEEK, a high-grade heat-resistant plastic that works to extend the vapor path and give each hit maximum time to cool down.
If you ever had issues standing up your Mighty between uses, the Mighty+ Vaporizer features discrete fins on the bottom of the device to make it stand more securely on flat surfaces. The same tactical design used on the original Mighty can be seen on the new Mighty+ Vape, with a ribbed exterior that resembles a radiator. This unique design not only provides an exceptional grip but allows heat to dissipate from the grooves, that way the device never overheats in your hands during back-to-back hits. This streamlined design plus the ability to charge anywhere makes the Storz & Bickel Mighty+ Vaporizer the ultimate travel companion for all of life’s adventures.
The improved circuit board and USB-C Supercharge capability of the Mighty+ Vaporizer were designed to provide more back-to-back sessions with less time spent charging your device. Compared to its predecessor, the Mighty+ boasts a much faster heat-up time that is ready for action in as little as 60 seconds. The brand new Super Boost mode can be activated with a triple-click of the power button and provides extra thick vapor clouds from your chosen materials by raising the temperatures 15°C, or 27°F. Spend more time vaping and less time waiting with the Mighty+ Vaporizer from Storz & Bickel today!
How to Use:
Using the Mighty+ Vaporizer is simple and easy. The orange circular button located on the side of the device allows you to turn the device on/off. Due to the plus-/minus keys and the easily visible LED display, the operation of the Mighty is self-explanatory. The device is ready for use as soon as the actual temperature corresponds to the individually adjustable set temperature. The personally preferred temperature can be adjusted gradually during vaporization through the setting options directly on the device.
You can easily twist the top of the Mighty+ Vaporizer off to load your materials. To use the Mighty+ with wax concentrates, insert a Drip Pad into the loading chamber first. The Mighty+ loading chamber is always ready for use with dry herbs. Once your materials are loaded, place the top back onto the body of the vaporizer, choose your desired temperature, and the Mighty+ will vibrate to let you know it’s ready!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯*
Storz & Bickel Mighty Plus Vaporizer
Precise Digital Temperature Control
Convection/Conduction Heating
Improved Housing Materials
60 Second Heat-Up Time
Swivel Straw Mouthpiece
New Super-Boost Mode
Improved Electronics
New Circuit Board
Dual Compatible
Simple to Use
Ergonomic Grip
Durable & Compact
USB-C Supercharge
Tactical & Lightweight
Hybrid Heating System
Ultra-Low Draw Resistance
Unprecedented Cloud Production
Haptic Feedback/Vibration Notifications
2-Year Hassle-Free Manufacturer Warranty*
*Note: Storz & Bickel Drip Pads for using the Mighty Plus with wax concentrates are sold separately.
*Note: An additional 1-year warranty can be added to your Mighty Plus Vaporizer 2-year warranty by registering your device immediately after purchase. You can register your product by clicking here.
Box Includes:
1 x Storz & Bickel Mighty+ Vaporizer
1 x USB-C Charging Cable
1 x S&B Dosing Capsule
3 x Base Seal Rings
3 x Normal Screens
3 x Coarse Screens
1 x Cleaning Brush
1 x Safety Manual
1 x User Manual
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.