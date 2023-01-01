The Vapium Lite is a portable dry herb vaporizer built for adventure. Featuring a pure ceramic heating chamber, the Vapium Lite uses combustion-free technology to efficiently vaporize herb while extracting more compounds from less material. Thermal-resistant surfaces on the inside vaporize dry herb beneath the point of combustion to activate material without burning it and deliver you perfect purity. An advanced air path pulls clean air from the outside into the heating chamber for pure-tasting hits while eight optimized temperature settings let you explore a variety of different vaporizing styles. The Vapium Lite also has a built-in stirring tool that allows you to easily mix up your dry herbs between sessions and comes with a universal 14/18mm water pipe adapter that makes it easier than ever to attach your new vape to your favorite bongs & glass pipes.



The Vapium Lite Vaporizer comes equipped with eight optimized temperature settings that range from 356°F - 446°F. This wide temperature range provides for a wide variety of vapor profiles whether you seek big or small, robust or smooth, and mild or intensely flavored hits. A simple interface lets easily you change temperature settings using "+" and "-" buttons, with LED lights that indicate your current setting. Once you choose your temperature, the Vapium Lite vaporizer boasts a rapid 30-second heat up time that keeps up with any fast-paced lifestyle. A powerful 1100mAh battery has an extensive battery life to fuel your adventures and vibrations will tell you when the device is ready to use, allowing you to keep the Lite hidden until it's time to vape.



The Vapium Lite Vaporizer was engineered with a compact & ergonomic design that fits perfectly in your hand and comfortably in your pocket. Made using the highest quality materials, the Vapium Lite was built to offer maximum durability while still remaining lightweight & travel-friendly. Combining stealthiness, power & simplicity in one pocket-friendly device, the Vapium Lite Vaporizer lets you seek, explore, and get lost with the push of a button.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Vapium Lite Handheld Vaporizer

Pure Ceramic Heating Chamber

Eight Optimized Heat Settings

Variable Voltage (356F-446F)

Vibrating Technology

30-Second Heating

1100mAh Battery

Stealthy Design

USB-C Charging

Built-In Stirring Tool

Cleaning Brush Included

Portable & Pocket-Friendly

Additional Clean Air Intake Drawer

14/18mm Water Pipe Adapter Included!