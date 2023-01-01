The X-Max Qomo Micro E-Rig was designed to give you large filtered hits in a small portable package. The Qomo boasts incredible features starting with its strong and long-lasting 1350 mAh battery that pre-heats this electric dab rig in as little as ten seconds. Standing a compact 5” inches tall, this little e-rig packs a large punch and produces thick, flavorful clouds through its ceramic bucket atomizer. The Qomo comes with a removable glass bubbler mouthpiece that provides water filtration for smoother dabs and can be easily filled, attached, and cleaned when needed. To fill it up, we recommend using a slight trickle from your sink’s tap to fill with water up to the red fill line, which will ensure you don't get any splashback while in use.



The X-Max Qomo Micro E-Rig has three temperature settings with colored LED lights to indicate your device's selected temperature (White:536°F/ Green:608°F/ Red:662°F). Once you have added your concentrates inside the ceramic bucket, placed the carb cap on the vapor dome, and turned the device on with 3 clicks of the power button, the temperature level light will begin to glow. If you would like to change your heat setting, click the power button twice to toggle to your desired temperature. The power light will pulse a few times while the vaporizer is heating up, then change to a solid color to signal that it’s ready to rip.



The X-Max Qomo Micro E-Rig produces optimal results when packing smaller loads of your concentrate and inhaling using a slow, sipping style technique. X-Max also recommends cleaning the ceramic atomizer with a q-tip between sessions to provide the purest and most flavorful hits. You can keep the rest of your device clean simply by using isopropyl alcohol on the glass bubbler and vapor dome to remove any residue that builds up with continued use. The USB-C charging capability will bring your vaporizer to full charge in under two hours, and the charge can last up to 2 days with moderate use. X-Max proudly stands by its product and offers a 6-month manufacturer's warranty on the Qomo device and a 30-day warranty on the atomizer. Get the X-Max Qomo Micro E-Rig today for an affordable, easy-to-use, and portable electric dab rig that will never disappoint!



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

X-Max Qomo Micro E-Rig Vaporizer

Multi-Color LED Lighting System

1-2 Day Average Battery Life

3 Optimized Heat Settings

Ceramic Bucket Atomizer

Single Button Controls

1350mAh Battery

Compact Design

5” inches Tall

Easy to Clean

Simple to Use

USB-C Charging

Short Circuit Protection

10-Second Heat-Up Time

Borosilicate Glass Bubbler

Lightweight & Travel-Friendly



Box Includes:



1 x X-Max Qomo Micro E-Rig

1 x Borosilicate Glass Bubbler

1 x Ceramic Bucket Atomizer

1 x USB-C Charging Cable

1 x User Manual

1 x Carb Cap

1 x O-ring



Tech Specs:



Heat-Up Time: 10 Seconds

Battery capacity: 1350 mAh

6-Month; Manufacturer Warranty

30-Day Warranty on Atomizer



Three Preset Heat Settings:



White (536°F / 280°C)

Green (608°F / 320°C)

Red (662°F / 350°C)

