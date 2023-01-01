About this product
The X-Max Qomo Micro E-Rig was designed to give you large filtered hits in a small portable package. The Qomo boasts incredible features starting with its strong and long-lasting 1350 mAh battery that pre-heats this electric dab rig in as little as ten seconds. Standing a compact 5” inches tall, this little e-rig packs a large punch and produces thick, flavorful clouds through its ceramic bucket atomizer. The Qomo comes with a removable glass bubbler mouthpiece that provides water filtration for smoother dabs and can be easily filled, attached, and cleaned when needed. To fill it up, we recommend using a slight trickle from your sink’s tap to fill with water up to the red fill line, which will ensure you don't get any splashback while in use.
The X-Max Qomo Micro E-Rig has three temperature settings with colored LED lights to indicate your device's selected temperature (White:536°F/ Green:608°F/ Red:662°F). Once you have added your concentrates inside the ceramic bucket, placed the carb cap on the vapor dome, and turned the device on with 3 clicks of the power button, the temperature level light will begin to glow. If you would like to change your heat setting, click the power button twice to toggle to your desired temperature. The power light will pulse a few times while the vaporizer is heating up, then change to a solid color to signal that it’s ready to rip.
The X-Max Qomo Micro E-Rig produces optimal results when packing smaller loads of your concentrate and inhaling using a slow, sipping style technique. X-Max also recommends cleaning the ceramic atomizer with a q-tip between sessions to provide the purest and most flavorful hits. You can keep the rest of your device clean simply by using isopropyl alcohol on the glass bubbler and vapor dome to remove any residue that builds up with continued use. The USB-C charging capability will bring your vaporizer to full charge in under two hours, and the charge can last up to 2 days with moderate use. X-Max proudly stands by its product and offers a 6-month manufacturer's warranty on the Qomo device and a 30-day warranty on the atomizer. Get the X-Max Qomo Micro E-Rig today for an affordable, easy-to-use, and portable electric dab rig that will never disappoint!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
X-Max Qomo Micro E-Rig Vaporizer
Multi-Color LED Lighting System
1-2 Day Average Battery Life
3 Optimized Heat Settings
Ceramic Bucket Atomizer
Single Button Controls
1350mAh Battery
Compact Design
5” inches Tall
Easy to Clean
Simple to Use
USB-C Charging
Short Circuit Protection
10-Second Heat-Up Time
Borosilicate Glass Bubbler
Lightweight & Travel-Friendly
Box Includes:
1 x X-Max Qomo Micro E-Rig
1 x Borosilicate Glass Bubbler
1 x Ceramic Bucket Atomizer
1 x USB-C Charging Cable
1 x User Manual
1 x Carb Cap
1 x O-ring
Tech Specs:
Heat-Up Time: 10 Seconds
Battery capacity: 1350 mAh
6-Month; Manufacturer Warranty
30-Day Warranty on Atomizer
Three Preset Heat Settings:
White (536°F / 280°C)
Green (608°F / 320°C)
Red (662°F / 350°C)
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
