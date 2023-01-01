About this product
Experience the latest & greatest in pod-based vaporization with the Yocan Evolve 2.0 Vaporizer. The Evolve 2.0 includes two different types of pods—ceramic coil pods for your oils & e-juice, and a quartz dual-coil pod for your concentrates. While most cartridge style vaporizers only feature one pod, Yocan engineered two styles better suited for each consistency. Equipped with 3 optimized heat settings calibrated specifically for the ideal vaping temperatures of each material, this Yocan pen-style vaporizer offers superb functionality at an astonishingly low price.
The Yocan Evolve 2.0 Vaporizer uses a unique pod-based system that effectively vaporizes your essential oils, e-juice or wax concentrates. The Yocan pod designed for e-juice & essential oils uses a ceramic coil that delivers tasty vapor from thinner materials. On the other hand, the pod made for wax concentrates utilizes dual quartz coils for a super fast heat up time and immense clouds. Pod-style vapes are continuing to grow in popularity due to ease of use and inherent cleanliness. Rather than loading oils or wax concentrates directly into a vaporizer chamber or dish, the pod system separates your unit from making contact with your vaping materials thereby increasing the lifetime of your vaporizer. These refillable pods attach to the battery with a snap-in magnetic connection, making it easier than ever to swap out pods/vaping materials as you please.
Speaking of batteries, Yocan fashioned the Evolve 2.0 Vaporizer with a powerful 650mAh battery that will never let you down. This vape battery features a quick 5-second heat up time and also a 10-second preheat function for those who prefer a larger rip right away. The Evolve 2.0 battery uses single-button controls to toggle through the variable voltage temperatures. Rapidly click the button 3 times to change settings, each color coded to indicate your selected temperature. The white light delivers low voltage with a flavorful draw, blue provides a balance between cloud size & flavor, and the green light offers high heat for robust, voluminous vapor clouds. A multifaceted vape pen at a budget-friendly price point, the Yocan Evolve 2.0 is a great all-around vaporizer for both season veterans and beginners alike.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates & Oils 🍯💧
Yocan Evolve 2.0 Pod-Style Vaporizer Pen
3 Optimized Preset Temperatures
Dual Quartz Coil Pod
Ceramic Coil Pod
Preheat Function
560mAh Battery
Refillable Pods
Easy to Use
5” inches Tall
1 x E-Juice Pod
1 x Concentrate Pod
1 x Essential Oil Pod
Micro-USB Charging
Single-Button Controls
Secure Magnetic Connections
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
