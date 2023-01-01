The Yocan Stix is a pocket-friendly dual compatible vape pen designed for efficiently vaping your concentrates & e-liquids. Equipped with a variable voltage battery and ceramic coil atomizer, the Yocan Stix provides options for flavor savors & cloud chasers alike. This super simplistic & compact design measures just over 4” inches in length, the perfect size for busybodies and on-the-go vape enthusiasts to keep on them at all times. The Yocan Stix has a sturdy metal build that can withstand most drops & tumbles, with a leak proof design that preserves the integrity of your materials inside. The Yocan Stix also has convenient 510-threading, making it the perfect vape pen for attaching your favorite pre-filled wax & CBD cartridges.



The Yocan Stix is powered by a 320mAh battery with lights that indicate your current temperature setting. For low heat the light will shine red, medium heat will be green, while high heat is blue. If your a flavor savor we recommend starting with low heat, but if you want thick clouds just turn up the heat. Charge up from nearly anywhere with the Micro USB charger and enjoy pass-through charging capabilities that allow you to rip this vape pen while its still plugged in!



The Yocan Stix features a ceramic coil atomizer to preserve the flavor notes of your extracts no matter what temperature setting you choose. This no-nonsense vape pen was strategically designed to restrict the amount of airflow and deliver rich vapor each draw. A translucent tank lets you watch your vapor build as you inhale and also allows you to see when it's time to clean your vape pen. Speaking of, the 510-threading allows each part to come apart for easy cleaning. Yocan is one of the fasting growing brands in the vaping industry right now. With a super affordable price point, sturdy pocket-friendly design, and dual compatibility, the Yocan Stix Vaporizer Pen is a steal!



Get Connected:



Yocan Stix Vaporizer Pen

Compatible with Wax Concentrates & Oils 🍯💧

Fits Pre-Filled Wax & CBD Cartridges

510-Threaded Vaporizer Battery 🔋

Variable Voltage Temperatures

Translucent Leak Proof Tank

Ceramic Coil Atomizer

320mAh Battery

4” inches Tall

Easy to Use

Dual Function

Multiple Colors

Micro-USB Charging

Universal 510 Threading

Portable & Pocket-Friendly