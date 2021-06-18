5mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 20 pieces



EFFECT: Chill (Indica)



Our Wild Berry gummies pair calming indica terpenes with notes of wild blackberry and fresh raspberries for a laid-back weekend vibe. Take a stroll through California’s Pacific Northwest and relax awhile.



TERPENES;

• Myrcene - mproves the speed and intensity of the cannabis high by allowing THC to cross the blood-brain barrier more easily.

• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.

• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.

• Humulene - Provides therapeutic benefits like pain relief, anti-inflammatory effects, and can act as an appetite suppressant.

• Terpinolene - Anti-inflammatory, anticonvulsant, and analgesic, and also found it to reduce hypertension and produce a sedative effect.



INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar. Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax