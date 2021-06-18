About this product
5mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 20 pieces
EFFECT: Chill (Indica)
Our Wild Berry gummies pair calming indica terpenes with notes of wild blackberry and fresh raspberries for a laid-back weekend vibe. Take a stroll through California’s Pacific Northwest and relax awhile.
TERPENES;
• Myrcene - mproves the speed and intensity of the cannabis high by allowing THC to cross the blood-brain barrier more easily.
• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.
• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.
• Humulene - Provides therapeutic benefits like pain relief, anti-inflammatory effects, and can act as an appetite suppressant.
• Terpinolene - Anti-inflammatory, anticonvulsant, and analgesic, and also found it to reduce hypertension and produce a sedative effect.
INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar. Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax
About this brand
Camino
Mood-enhancing cannabis gummies in fresh fruit flavors that deliver the most tailored, and transporting, edible experience available. Feel the effects of our balanced terpene profiles with sativa gummies, indica gummies, and hybrid gummies.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
