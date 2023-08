Mood-enhancing cannabis gummies in fresh fruit flavors that deliver the most tailored, and transporting, edible experience available. Feel the effects of our balanced terpene profiles with sativa gummies, indica gummies, and hybrid gummies.



More from Kiva Confections;

• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections

• Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm

• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra

• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra

Show more