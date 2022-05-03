5mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 20 pieces



EFFECT: Uplifting (Sativa)



A pairing of energy-stimulating sativa terpenes with ripe pineapple and a touch of heat for the perfect daytime lift. Plan a trip to the Mojave and invigorate your senses.



TERPENES;

• Limonene - Reduces stress, alleviates asthma and allergies, reduces inflammation, and acts as an antioxidant.

• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.

• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.

• Alpha-Pinene - Improves attention span to deliver a more lucid and focused experience.



INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar. Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax