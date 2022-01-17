2mg THC & 6mg CBD per piece | 40mg THC & 120mg CBD total in 20 pieces



EFFECT: Social (Hybrid)



Kick back and transport yourself to wine country with Kiva’s Sparkling Pear Camino gummies. The unconventional ratio of CBD to THC creates a euphoric experience without any anxiety.



TERPENES;

• Limonene - Reduces stress, alleviates asthma and allergies, reduces inflammation, and acts as an antioxidant.

• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.

• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.

• Humulene - Provides therapeutic benefits like pain relief, anti-inflammatory effects, and can act as an appetite suppressant.

• Nerolidol - Provides a wide range of therapeutic properties including anti-ulcer, antioxidant, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory. Delivers anti-anxiety effects without hampering coordination.



INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar. Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax