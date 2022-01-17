2mg : 6mg CBD Camino 'Social' Sparkling Pear Gummies 40mg THC | 120mg CBD total
by Camino
About this product
2mg THC & 6mg CBD per piece | 40mg THC & 120mg CBD total in 20 pieces
EFFECT: Social (Hybrid)
Kick back and transport yourself to wine country with Kiva’s Sparkling Pear Camino gummies. The unconventional ratio of CBD to THC creates a euphoric experience without any anxiety.
TERPENES;
• Limonene - Reduces stress, alleviates asthma and allergies, reduces inflammation, and acts as an antioxidant.
• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.
• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.
• Humulene - Provides therapeutic benefits like pain relief, anti-inflammatory effects, and can act as an appetite suppressant.
• Nerolidol - Provides a wide range of therapeutic properties including anti-ulcer, antioxidant, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory. Delivers anti-anxiety effects without hampering coordination.
INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar. Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax
About this brand
Camino
Mood-enhancing cannabis gummies in fresh fruit flavors that deliver the most tailored, and transporting, edible experience available. Feel the effects of our balanced terpene profiles with sativa gummies, indica gummies, and hybrid gummies.
