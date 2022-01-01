Arizer Solo II



Arizers new Solo 2 dry herb vaporizer is amazing. The device works along the same lines as its older brother, the Arizer Solo, but it punches harder, lasts longer and has more adjustability than ever before. The Arizer Solo 2 is for sale now so check this amazing vaporizer out today and see if the purest, aromatherapy handled dry herb taste is for you.



Technical Information - Arizer Solo II



Vaporizes Dry Herbs

Storage capacity 0.20 grams

Temperature levels Accuracy in ranges of 1°C or 10°C with temperature from 50°C to 200°C - Fully digital control

Initial heating 24 seconds (maximum temperature in 28 seconds)

Heating system Hybrid

Nozzle material Borosilicate glass

Heating chamber material Stainless steel with ceramic heating element.

External coating material Stainless steel

Battery capacity On average 20 sessions of vaporization or 03 hours of vaporization

Charging Time Bi-volt vaporizer 100V - 240V 03 hours for full charge

Compatibility with chargers USB Arizer

Compatibility with smartphone applications No

Other functions 05 to 15 minute timer (timer)

Approximate dimensions (AxLxP) 11.4cm x 4.5cm x 3.5cm

Approximate weight 210 grams

Warranty 2 years for the vaporizer and 01 year for battery



Arizer Solo II - Heating and Temperature



The Solo 2 is small, but that doesn't mean it's not packing a lot of power. This is an incredibly intelligent, fully portable vaporizer. The Solo II supports full temperature heating control which ranges from 122F – 428F. The hybrid heat system that comes from this vape is incredibly fast with a minimum time being 20 seconds, but if you wait for a little longer, the vapor will become thicker. The Solo II is 3 times faster than the first Solo vaporizer.



The Solo II - Design



The basic Arizer Solo 2 kit has pretty much everything you could want it to included right out of the box. Included in the box is the Solo 2 itself, the mains charger, two of Aroma Tubes ( one being 110mm long and the other 90mm long), caps for the vapor tubes meaning you can carry the tubes fully loaded and ready to go without having to worry that your material is going to fall out and get wasted. The Solo II was designed around Arizer's patented cylindrical body and hybrid heat system combo, it becomes both delicious and dependable. The same stainless steel oven and ceramic heating element setup as the original Solo. One of the reasons they kept this original format was because of the unrivaled purity of flavor that was offered with this setup and when you first try using one you can instantly see why. For the same reason, they have kept the same Aroma Tubes as the original. The reason this whole combination gives such good flavor is that instead of loading your herbs into the actual oven, you load them into the base of the glass Aroma Tube and then insert that into the oven.



The Solo II - Features



Battery life has also been massively improved in comparison to the original Solo. The new Arizer Solo 2 achieves this through two methods. Firstly, they have increased the battery capacity so it has more overall power to give out and secondly is that they have made the actual device more efficient so that it uses less of your batterys power to actually heat up and stay at operating temperature. All these combined means that you will be able to get around 20 full sessions out of each charge so its always going to have a charge when you need it to. The charger that Arizer supply is a full mains power unit which allows it to charge the Arizer Solo 2 much faster than similar devices that use USB chargers. It manages to fully charge the Arizer Solo 2 from completely empty in around 3 hours. For home aromatherapy use they provide an Aroma Dish which is great for when you want to use things like Lavender to make your home smell nice. On top of all of that, they include a stirring tool to make sure your herbs are fully vaporized and a belt clip pouch which securely holds your Arizer Solo 2 and both of the Aroma Tubes so that you are ready to go, anytime, anywhere.



Whats new?



Pretty much everything else about the Solo has been improved in the Arizer Solo 2. From the ground up the device has improved in efficiency and function. Where the original used LEDs on the front to indicate the temperature level that the device was set to, the new Arizer Solo 2 has a full LCD display that gives you increased information as well as letting you adjust a lot more settings than the Solo. Under normal use the screen tells you the battery level at the top, the current temp in the middle and your temperature setting at the bottom, so with this new Arizer Solo 2, you will always know what is going on. The first of the settings to be improved drastically was the temperature control. They have given you two choices for how you adjust the temperature, the first option allows you to adjust the temp in 10-degree jumps which allow you to make big changes in temp with just a couple of clicks. The second options let you adjust the temp in one-degree increments, giving you ultimate control over the temperature of your vapor and the level of flavor you get out of your material. They have also given you the ability to adjust things like how long the device stays on when you use it, how bright the screen is and the unit of temperature (either C or F). It really is a complete evolution of the original Solo.

What we love about the Arizer Solo 2



Quick heat up time, 3x fast heat up time than Arizer Solo vaporizer

lighter & portable than Arizer Solo vaporizer

It has more temperature adjustability, can be adjusted by 1 degree

Easy to use and maintain

All glass vapor path for pure, tasty and toxin free vapor

Reliable all-day vaping with up to 20 users per charge

Improved airflow, hit hard to get thick clouds



Easy Cleaning



Thanks to the simple oven design, cleaning the Arizer Solo 2 is just a case of emptying out any loose material and giving it a quick wipe with a swab or a cotton bud soaked in isopropyl alcohol. You'll have it clean and shiny again in seconds.