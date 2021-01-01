At CANNA SQUARZ we put love into everything we do. Featuring Canada’s best tasting edibles we have unique fun flavours for your enjoyment. CANNA SQUARZ have ZERO Cannabis tase, are naturally fast-acting and we use an extract that is 100% formulated for your edibles experience. Our flavours include Mini Doughnuts, Key Lime Pie, Root Beer Float, Vanilla latte and Orange Dreamsicle.



CANNA SQUARZ focuses on the feeling you get from edibles. We target minor cannabinoids and certain terpenes to tap into your mood. If you are feeling social, have a laugh with friends, if you want to watch a movie, you can really get into it, or if you just want to chill and relax then just chill! We have been manufacturing edibles for 13 years and we know what works and what doesn't work. Try the CANNA SQUARZ difference today.