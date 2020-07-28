About this product
About this strain
Mendocino Purps effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
229 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
34% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
28% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
5% of people say it helps with headache
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
