This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 62%
Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 34%
Hungry 32%
Stress 44%
Pain 37%
Anxiety 35%
Depression 28%
Insomnia 21%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 16%
Headache 5%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 2%
Reviews
276
NewLegs77
Member since 2020
Great taste on inhale but super flavor of purple on the exhale. Some hints of vanilla make it smooth. Good for any method Bowl cone blunt vape... Watch a movie or play a game. Spend time with folks. Great for lovebirds private time....lol #ENJLYF
first medical grade strain i’ve ever tried and it blew me away. the high itself is great. forget about anything going on and find yourself in your own empty thoughts for no reason. i’ll get up to grab water or something and instead just get stuck standing up watching tv. almost in a trance. there ar...
Nice tight buds. Beautiful purple and orange. >20%THC. Took a little while to hit (15 min.), but wonderful once it did. Happy, Relaxed. Low anxiety. Body high came first. Definitely felt more of the indica in this hybrid. Very tasty. Nice terp profile. Would recommend.
Amazing flavor period. One of the best that I know. Nothing better than a terpy gram of live resin sauce of Mendo Purps. Being from Nor Cal This was all my dealers had for years 2007-2009 seriously it was Da Purps this Da Purps that I was sick of it. I took the medicinal value of this stain for gra...
I’ve had this cut of MP for about a week now. This has to be one of the most purple leaf, and orange haired buds I’ve ever seen. Smell and taste is a grapey, caramel flavor, very smooth. Very “stony” and sedating. Got this cut from Nature’s Wonder in AJ. I will be getting more of this in the future...
Honestly shits pretty good. This was my first "top shelf", "private reserve" pick up so I was pretty geeked and kinda thought this stuff would teleport me to another world. Not the case. This strain looks, smells, and tastes incredible, but the batch I bought hit more like an indica than a hybrid. E...