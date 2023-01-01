HHC ( Hexahydrocannabinol) is a new cannabinoid with a potency in between Delta-8 and THC. HHC gives consumers more of an energetic, focused and creative high but some of our indica strains can be more relaxing. Avoid anxiety and paranoia by opting for the clear-headed and relaxing high from HHC.



SUGGESTED HHC VAPE CART USE: Twist onto any 510-threaded battery. Start with one puff and wait 15-30 minutes. Store away from heat and direct sunlight.

