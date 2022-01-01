About this product
Made with an empty reusable c11 cartridge, newly designed with PIE material, so no more yucky plastic taste. The new cartridge is also wicked with a ceramic heating element for a cleaner smoother burn.
The battery comes with a USB charger and when fully charged lasts for over 300 puffs. At the tip end of the battery there's a stylus tip used for any touch screen. Scroll your feed and puff!
*Bulk orders available, discounted price on bulk, message for details*
Available in 4 Colors: Black, Silver, White, and White w/Grey Flowers
Used for THC oil/ CBD oil/ co2 oil/ hemp oil
Model c11 atomizer/ vaporizer
Thread 510
Diameter 9.7 mm./ .36 in.
Length 5.98 in./ 152mm
Weight 20 grams
Oil Chamber Capacity 1 ml /1 gram
Resistance 1.8-2.2 ohm
Working voltage 3.3-4.2 volts