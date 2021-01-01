About this product

Chocolate so smooth it could sell water to a fish. Every deliciously creamy and smooth Chowie Wowie Balanced THC/CBD Milk Chocolate contains one piece of quality milk chocolate with 10mg of THC and 10mg CBD. Breakable into two servings of 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD each, it’s perfect for sharing. Leveraging 100% THC and CBD distillate, Chowie Wowie Balanced THC/CBD Milk Chocolate provides consistent dosing and effectiveness. Start with 1 square then wait to feel the effects.



While you wait you could invent backstories for strangers, try not to think about capybaras, watch clouds...