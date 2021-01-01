About this product

Milk chocolate’s fancy-glasses wearing, sophisticated twin. Every rich and smooth Chowie Wowie CBD Dark Chocolate contains one piece of quality dark chocolate with 20mg of CBD. Breakable into two servings of 10mg of CBD each, it’s perfect for sharing. Leveraging 100% CBD distillate, Chowie Wowie CBD Dark Chocolate provides consistent dosing and effectiveness. Start with 1 square then wait to feel the effects.



While you wait you could count tiles in your backsplash, knit cat mittens, get to inbox zero...