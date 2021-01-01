About this product

Smoooooooth like butttaaahhhh. Every deliciously creamy and smooth Chowie Wowie THC Milk Chocolate package contains one piece of quality milk chocolate with 10mg of THC. Breakable into two servings of 5mg of THC each, it’s perfect for sharing. Leveraging 100% THC distillate, Chowie Wowie THC Milk Chocolate provides consistent dosing and effectiveness. Start with 1 square then wait to feel the effects.



While you wait you could line dance, paint a still life of spaghetti, listen to an album at 1.5x speed...