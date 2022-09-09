A variety pack of five different sour flavours of soft chews. Each soft chew contains 2 mg of THC, totaling 10 mg of THC in every pack



Chüz Variety Packs deliver 5 unique flavours of sour fruit explosion in every pouch. Each pouch includes five soft chews with 2 mg of THC per soft chew, and flavours include; Sour Strawberry, Sour Wildberry, Sour Grape, Sour Lime and Sour Pineapple. These delicious treats are handcrafted by our dessert and confectionary chef in the Canadian Rockies. Chüz uses MCT oil in the creation of all our edibles.