Banjo represents the cornerstone of Coastal Sun’s lineup of organically grown flowers. This beautiful cultivar was developed in-house, and loves growing on Coastal Sun’s central farm in Santa Cruz County. Banjo contains the perfect blend of tangie zest and pine flavors, with subtle hints of cheese. The combination creates truly unique aromas and flavors that are unmatched in other strains. The resulting feelings are as unique as the aromas: a wonderful mix of euphoria, creativity, uplifted energy and pain relief. Many love smoking Banjo during the day, and many find it perfect for unwinding into a relaxing evening.

Cross: Boost x Tangelo

Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid