Hybrid

Tangelo (not to be confused with Tangelo Kush) is the sour citrus offspring of Tangerine Sunrise and Gorkle (The Fork x Rebel God Smoke). With obvious notes of tropical fruit and an unmistakable tangerine/orange juice aroma, Tangelo offers bright, pleasurable aromas and flavors worth sharing. This strain is especially useful for consumers seeking to nullify stress and fatigue while remaining fairly focused on the task at hand. Lovingly handcraft by Colorado Seed Inc., enjoy Tangelo’s physical and mental enhancement during the daytime to maximize its stimulation. 

Avatar for Djonesiest
Member since 2015
Great strain, definitely a very sweet citrusy flavor out of glass as well as wrapped in a blunt. The high is quite laid back, an excellent choice for studying as the effects aren't so much cerebral as uplifting and focusing. Also really a great option for video games and chilling, I like to play vid...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for hintofkizzle
Member since 2015
I ended up with this strain because I asked for a sativa preroll. The budtender suggested this and another. I took a gamble on Tangelo. I prefer a clear headed sativa that keeps me energized and focused. Lately my favorites are along the lines of Super Lemon Haze & Cinex. Cinex pushes the bounds o...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for ToastedPineapple80
Member since 2018
Kept focused, and laid back at the same time. I love the medical benefits. Helps with body aches and pain. Taste nice and fruity, and smooth.
CreativeFocused
Avatar for rachelspdx
Member since 2019
Great taste! I’ve had a good experience with this one for the most part, although it can cause a bit of paranoia.
GigglyHappy
Avatar for grateful420goddess
Member since 2016
Amazing strain...yummy, uplifting, fun strain. I can't help but feel amazing while smoking this strain.
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Tangerine Sunrise
parent
Strain
Tangelo
Strain child
Banjo
child

