Banjo reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banjo.

Avatar for JenConsumesGreen
Member since 2019
Very nice potent smell , gives a good ass high , also every good to get creative with especially with lyrics
Avatar for jakemusser
Member since 2019
This is a great strain. Love using it for energy in the morning.
Avatar for kidbako
Member since 2019
best sativa cart I've ever had. Shit was sum gas and was relaxing asf 10/10
Avatar for Skhighwalker
Member since 2019
Method: silicone hand pipe The first time I smoked Banjo I wasn’t very fond. It made me quite anxious and didn’t put me in a happy state of mind. And let’s be honest, it’s smells, AND tastes like shit. Not literal shit of course but, we’ll The second time however, has been an absolute delight. Gone...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for 2warhols
Member since 2017
I went to my local dispensary and grabbed an 1/8th of this strain that I had never heard of by sense of smell, THC %, appearance, and price. $30 bux, very pungent sour diesel tangerine musk, tight lime green chunky resinous buds, 22.39% THC no CBD. All things being agreeable, smokes like a charm. Yo...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for DBCOOPER7414
Member since 2015
This stain is definitely a mood elavator, i was feeling a lil down &amp; out today, &amp; after dabbing some Banjo Diamond Terp Sauce it instantly turned my grown upside down!💯😂👍
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Taybaaee
Member since 2019
Ok I have tried this strain a few times. I have tried it in different moods, different locations, with different foods, during different times of the day. IT JUST SUCKS. I tried so hard to like it or find something to make me like it bc my boyfriend likes it alot but I cant do it. Maybe if you are h...
Focused
Avatar for smikeybikey
Member since 2016
With no other way to describe it: This high hit me right off with this wild feeling of energy rolling down my body. A balanced high, mostly in your head, could be great to draw or walk with when you want a relaxed but concentrated afternoon. A bit social but not incredibly. Made me willing to take w...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly