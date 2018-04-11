Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Method: silicone hand pipe
The first time I smoked Banjo I wasn’t very fond. It made me quite anxious and didn’t put me in a happy state of mind. And let’s be honest, it’s smells, AND tastes like shit. Not literal shit of course but, we’ll The second time however, has been an absolute delight. Gone...
I went to my local dispensary and grabbed an 1/8th of this strain that I had never heard of by sense of smell, THC %, appearance, and price. $30 bux, very pungent sour diesel tangerine musk, tight lime green chunky resinous buds, 22.39% THC no CBD. All things being agreeable, smokes like a charm. Yo...
Ok I have tried this strain a few times. I have tried it in different moods, different locations, with different foods, during different times of the day. IT JUST SUCKS. I tried so hard to like it or find something to make me like it bc my boyfriend likes it alot but I cant do it. Maybe if you are h...
With no other way to describe it: This high hit me right off with this wild feeling of energy rolling down my body. A balanced high, mostly in your head, could be great to draw or walk with when you want a relaxed but concentrated afternoon. A bit social but not incredibly. Made me willing to take w...