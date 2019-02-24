Amherst Sour Diesel is a Chemdog and Amherst Super Skunk, Sativa-forward cross that features elongated, bright green, compact buds. In addition to a gassy aroma, it also delivers a complex flavour profile with a powerful punch of ripe fruit, incense, and exotic wood. Our single-strain pre-rolls are made from all bud – not shake – and rolled with a lightweight, organic hemp paper and mouthpiece for a smooth, even burn. We hang-dry and hand trim pre-rolls and then package them inside FSC-certified cardboard boxes, fresh-sealed inside a 100% recyclable, child-resistant pouch for optimal moisture content and shelf-life.