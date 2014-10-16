ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 2175 reviews

Chemdog

aka Chemdawg

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Herbal
Citrus

CalmingEnergizing

Chemdog
  • Peppery
  • Herbal
  • Citrus

Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. 

Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. 

Effects

1513 people reported 11482 effects
Happy 53%
Euphoric 53%
Relaxed 50%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 33%
Stress 38%
Pain 30%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 15%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2,175

Avatar for riotslug
Member since 2015
I got medicated and I take 20 pills a day and have 5 different doctors. If I was high on this all day I wouldn't have to even have to waste money and time through insurance companies that are connected to Pharma. It's amazing to smoke, it helps you clear your head, and it takes away your pain and an...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Brian
Member since 2010
The Chem-dizle is such a nice stone. It was just me and my girl chillin at home tonight. We prepared food for a little shindig we're havin tomorrow night. We had such a nice time cutting vegetables, listening to some reggae classics and just having some cool ass moments being together. You might rea...
Reported
feelings
HappyUplifted
Avatar for TonyRedbones
Member since 2015
The high kind of reminds me of Girl Scout Cookies. One nice puff took my headache clean away. I was feeling great. Creativity was popping, I was happy with a slight case of the giggles. Dry mouth and munchies. Not too extreme though. Seemed to induce a wild night of sex. Really dig the taste with...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for retallick5
Member since 2014
Absolutely Amazing! I have PTSD which causes me to have severe anxiety. I have Nausea all the time due to anxiety. ChemDawg helps all of my issues become more tolerable and nausea is gone!
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for MC7
Member since 2013
This strain strain makes me eat like a baby dinosaur... I don't even chew.
Reported
feelings
GigglyHungryTingly
Find Chemdog nearby

Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Nepalese
parent
Second strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
Chemdog
First strain child
Paris XXX
child
Second strain child
Chem Jack
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Chemdog

Most popular in