I-95, the legendary cross of Triangle Kush, Legend OG and Stardawg produces dense, light green buds covered in sparkling trichomes. This hybrid is a 50/50 balance having a terpene profile rich in limonene, myrcene and caryophyllene producing a pungent mix of diesel and sour funk that fills the room and excites the palate. Our ready-to-roll milled flower comes from sun-grown, outdoor cannabis that has been hang-dried, carefully trimmed and evenly ground for consistent blending and rolling.