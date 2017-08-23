ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Triangle Kush is an indica originating in Florida, named after the state's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Indoor or outdoor grows are low yielders, but clear, active effects stimulating creativity and discussion drive this strain's production. Flowers are expected at around 70 days.

Effects

793 reported effects from 98 people
Relaxed 70%
Euphoric 57%
Happy 48%
Uplifted 33%
Sleepy 32%
Dry mouth 20%
Dizzy 13%
Dry eyes 13%
Headache 7%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

143

Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
4.5 Fun strain. Puts you in a ridiculously good mood. Relaxing but not necessarily a complete knockout. Try to suppress the blissful smile on your face.....you can't. I'd buy it again.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for PuaManaPakalolo
Member since 2015
Triangle Kush is the perfect strain for those seeking old school cannabis flavor with heavy heady effects. We picked up a fresh batch of Triangle Kush grown by Herban Tribe at our favorite mainland dispensary Amazon Organics and were extremely impressed! Clocking in @ %28.97 THC and %0.09 CBD Tri...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for DJBigRed210
Member since 2018
This is a great purple Southern strain great for severe pain, anxiety, panic attacks also it's great for getting off of bullshit drugs your Doctor gave you then cut you off of because of the DEA, other than that I would quit every other strain but this one as a medical patient with anxiety and stoma...
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for CaroLeaN86
Member since 2013
i give it a B++ good 4 back pain good for relaxing and anxiety first hit you feel the effects throughout the body
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for hoobear
Member since 2014
I had to get away from the never ending gloom of January in Indiana...I'm not kidding...weeks of no sun. So I guessed it was time to visit the brother in Florida. I got some of this very good strain while there. I went to a state park and hiked for a while, then I decided to sit along the banks of t...
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Similar strains

Leafly flower for OG #18
OG #18
More linaloolLeafly flower for Ghost OG
Ghost OG
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Face Off OG
Face Off OG
More arousingLeafly flower for Venom OG
Venom OG
More popularLeafly flower for Platinum OG
Platinum OG
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for True OG
True OG
More arousingLeafly flower for Hell's OG
Hell's OG
More arousingLeafly flower for Herijuana
Herijuana
More sleepy
Lineage

Quattro Kush
GTO
