Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars, is a hybrid cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel color Stardawg, whose uplifting effects may help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors with moderate yields. 

Effects

2813 reported effects from 375 people
Happy 61%
Relaxed 55%
Euphoric 49%
Uplifted 48%
Creative 33%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 10%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 2%

Avatar for OnePDXOne
Member since 2016
Strain: Stardawg (Chemdawg 4 / Tres Dawg -- Sativa leaning Hybrid) THC: 23.92% CBD: 0.00% Location found: KaLeafa Date purchased: 3.29.16 Price: $8.00 Weight: 1.2g Method of Consumption: Herb Iron and small bong Smell: Diesel damp earth with a little pine sol fragrance when the scissors cut throu...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for pineapplelightning
Member since 2016
Love it. Euphoric and happy head high. Definitely a favorite for a productive day. I cleaned, cooked, took my dog for a run, went grocery shopping, and didn't want to kill every driver on Colorado Blvd. Stardawg is my new go to for controlling my episodes of anxiety. If I feel like I'm going to...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for stoneymacaroni
Member since 2015
Great daytime smoke, still functional and just happy and uplifted. Good for anxiety and depression, able to get stuff done, and great for going out and going for a walk. Awesome flowers, covered in Orange hairs, pretty dense and sparkling. Great bag appeal . Really happy feelings and everything is j...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for deadlightbulb
Member since 2016
🌎🎑 Stardawg is some seriously earthy stuff. With a slight diesel taste, this strain is very interesting. I tastes exactly how it smells. The high is very heady, and somewhat of a creeper. It is very relaxing after a few minutes but also gives you quite a bit of sociability. The body high is pretty...
FocusedRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for BakedBuffalo
Member since 2014
Stardawg, or as I think of it, a Chemdawg super hybrid, is a top shelf strain. The smell is incredibly pungent and unique with noticeable chemdawg characteristics. This strain was simply covered with trichomes of which I got some great pictures. Stardawg is incredibly potent, feeling its powerful hy...
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Similar strains

Leafly flower for Candyland
Candyland
More happyLeafly flower for Sour Diesel
Sour Diesel
More gigglyLeafly flower for Sour OG
Sour OG
More energeticLeafly flower for Cherry OG
Cherry OG
More euphoricLeafly flower for Chemdog
Chemdog
More euphoricLeafly flower for GSC
GSC
More gigglyLeafly flower for Quantum Kush
Quantum Kush
More creativeLeafly flower for Sour Kush
Sour Kush
More humulene
Lineage

Tres Dawg
Chemdog 4
Stardawg
Travel Joint
Guava Dawg
