Just in time for the holidays is “Cranberry Sauce 1g 510 Vape” – a special treat with 80% THC fresh off our seasonal menu! Tart enough to tease and sweet enough to please, Cranberry Sauce 1g 510 Vape is a new, delicious and limited-time vape infused with the classic sweet-tart flavour of festive cranberries. Taste holiday nostalgia in every refreshing, crisp puff! With its deluxe 1-gram size, you can grab as many extra helpings as you like! Cranberry Sauce 1g 510 Vape makes for the perfect stocking stuffer -- or delicious side dish to pair up with your next holiday feast! Cranberry Sauce 1g 510 Vape is available this holiday season for a limited time.
Daily Special
There’s an all-new value brand on the menu, and it’s the Daily Special—two consistent, high-THC strains that get the job done day in, day out. We’re talking great bud, and it’s always on special. High never cost so low.