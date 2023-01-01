The DaVinci IQ2 Carbon Fiber is a limited edition collector's edition vaporizer that pays tribute to high performance. The 3K weave carbon fiber exterior disperses heat and provides the ultimate in style and sophistication. Inside, you'll find clean tech, superior performance, dosage control, and Type-C charging for rapid power up times of less than two hours. Plus, your unit comes with an engraved keychain displaying your unique device number—limited to just 1000 units!



IQ2 CARBON VAPORIZER:

3k Weave Carbon Fiber Body

Type C Charging

In App and On Device Dosage

10-year warranty



THE DETAILS:

- Precision Temperature to 430°F / 221°C

- 60 Second Heat-up Time

- Removable 18650 Battery

- 0.5g oven capacity for dry herbs



The package includes a removable 18650 battery so you can take it on the go without worrying about constant power needs; an included Hydrotube offers cooler vapor with no spills; plus an intuitive iOS & Android Bluetooth app that unlocks extended features like dosage control and feedback. You'll also get a Dosage Grinder to grind herbs into 6 stainless steel pods for easy loading; a holder for those preloaded pods; 10mm adapter which plugs into any 10mm female water piece or other devices for increased filtration; AirDial™ variable airflow controls so you can adjust settings according to your preferences—all backed by an impressive 10-year warranty from DaVinci!



So if you're looking for a limited edition collector's item that provides the ultimate in style, performance and convenience, look no further than the DaVinci IQ2 Carbon Fiber. Get your hands on one today before they're all gone!



WHAT'S IN THE IQ2 LIMITED EDITION CARBON FIBER BOX?



1x DaVinci IQ2 Carbon

1x 18650 Battery

1x Hydrotube

1x Dosage Grinder

1x Dosage Pod Holder

1x Engraved Keychain with tool

6x Stainless Steel Dosage Pods

1x Charging and Storage Box

1x Owners Manual

Show more