This DAVINCI MIQRO in purple will surely fit your lifestyle! 33% smaller than its predecessor and with a fully functional adjustable oven, this small vaporizer is sleek and simple! Known as the smallest high end portable vaporizer available on the market, it's perfect for the everyday user or even for those looking to micro-dose.
DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs.