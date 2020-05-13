With this DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Graphite(blue), you can get more out of your MIQRO with the additional accessories in it. Here is what's added to the box:



MIQRO Glove - Stylish protection for your MIQRO

Grinder Coin - Grind your herbs discreetly

Carry Can XL- Safely carry your herbs

Extra 18350 Battery - Uninterrupted vape sessions

Carrying Case - Bring your MIQRO anywhere



Explore the purest of flavor in MIQRO steps!