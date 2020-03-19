About this product
With this DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Rust(red), you can get more out of your MIQRO with the additional accessories in it. Here is what's added to the box:
MIQRO Glove - Stylish protection for your MIQRO
Grinder Coin - Grind your herbs discreetly
Carry Can XL- Safely carry your herbs
Extra 18350 Battery - Uninterrupted vape sessions
Carrying Case - Bring your MIQRO anywhere
Explore the purest flavor in MIQRO steps!
About this brand
Davinci Vapor - Shop
DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs.