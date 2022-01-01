About this product
DISPOSABLE CCELL TECHNOLOGY ATOMIZER
– ROUND ACYRLIC MOUTHPIECE
– 510 THREAD CONNECTION
– OPEN TOP LOADING PERFECT FOR SYRINGES & FILLING MACHINES
– TAMPER PROOF – MOUTHPIECE IS PERMANENTLY SECURED PREVENTING ACCIDENTAL EXPOSURE TO CHILDREN AND PETS
– 0.5 ML AND 1.0 ML VOLUME CARTRIDGES AVAILABLE
– NOT INTENDED FOR NICOTINE OR ANY TOBACCO DERIVED PRODUCTS
– ARRIVES COMPLETELY UNASSEMBLED FOR EASY FILLING
-INTENDED FOR DISTILLATE ONLY!!!
This cartridge may work with any 510 thread battery but is engineered to pair and function best with our CCELL battery only.
When filling do not inject oil into the center air stem.
Mouthpieces are not able to be removed once secured.
– ROUND ACYRLIC MOUTHPIECE
– 510 THREAD CONNECTION
– OPEN TOP LOADING PERFECT FOR SYRINGES & FILLING MACHINES
– TAMPER PROOF – MOUTHPIECE IS PERMANENTLY SECURED PREVENTING ACCIDENTAL EXPOSURE TO CHILDREN AND PETS
– 0.5 ML AND 1.0 ML VOLUME CARTRIDGES AVAILABLE
– NOT INTENDED FOR NICOTINE OR ANY TOBACCO DERIVED PRODUCTS
– ARRIVES COMPLETELY UNASSEMBLED FOR EASY FILLING
-INTENDED FOR DISTILLATE ONLY!!!
This cartridge may work with any 510 thread battery but is engineered to pair and function best with our CCELL battery only.
When filling do not inject oil into the center air stem.
Mouthpieces are not able to be removed once secured.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DC ALCHEMY
We are dedicated to providing Patients, Processors, Retailers, and Labs with top of the line products, packaging, and exceptional customer service, thus; creating a unique and pleasant experience.
Cartridges * Syringes * CCELL Products * Cannabis Packaging
* use promo code LEAFLY for 10% off entire site *
Cartridges * Syringes * CCELL Products * Cannabis Packaging
* use promo code LEAFLY for 10% off entire site *