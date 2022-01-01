The best atomizer on the market! CCELL™ M6 series utilizes a porous ceramic core instead of the traditional wick and coil. The result – Superior vape performance with high viscosity extracts, clean taste and the best of all, it has the LOWEST failure/leak rates!



CCELL Ceramic Core Technology:

-Dimensions: 60mm x 10mm(diameter)

-Patented Cell Technology

-Body Constructed with Stainless steel

-Polycarbonate tanker

-510 universal threading

-Silicon thread skirt included

Round tip Mouth piece : Wide aperture with shorter profile.

*An arbor press or equivalent tool is required for assembly.