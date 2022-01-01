Shatter Stix ™ Premium 710 Medical Vaporizer

by DC Alchemy



Medicating on the go has never been easier!



– Black & White Available

– Sleek, Discreet & Portable

– Improved design for larger smoother hits

– Custom Green L.E.D Light

– Sleek Pelican Case perfect for pocket or purse

– Logo engraved 1ml cartridge

– Buttonless Design, Just Inhale

– 510 Threading



We can only guarantee functionality when using the cartridge provided