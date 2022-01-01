About this product
Shatter Stix ™ Premium 710 Medical Vaporizer
by DC Alchemy
Medicating on the go has never been easier!
– Black & White Available
– Sleek, Discreet & Portable
– Improved design for larger smoother hits
– Custom Green L.E.D Light
– Sleek Pelican Case perfect for pocket or purse
– Logo engraved 1ml cartridge
– Buttonless Design, Just Inhale
– 510 Threading
We can only guarantee functionality when using the cartridge provided
About this brand
DC ALCHEMY
We are dedicated to providing Patients, Processors, Retailers, and Labs with top of the line products, packaging, and exceptional customer service, thus; creating a unique and pleasant experience.
Cartridges * Syringes * CCELL Products * Cannabis Packaging
* use promo code LEAFLY for 10% off entire site *
