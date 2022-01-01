About this product
10mg | THC, Sativa, 222mL per can
Welcome to Deep Space. Small, potent and ready to go, Deep Space Orange Orbit is a full-flavoured beverage with a bold orange soda taste and a unique Deep Space twist. Fuelled by 10mg THC, this infused carbonated beverage comes in a 222 ml sleek can.
About this brand
Deep Space
We're a deep, dark and mysteriously full-flavoured carbonated beverage