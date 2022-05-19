EVRI by Dip Devices is a multi-functional consumption solution. The EVRI vape features a powerful 900 mAh battery that connects magnetically to continuously evolving attachments. These include the Vapor Tip Attachment, which allows consumption of concentrate directly from its container and the 510/Pod Attachment, which has one side that connects to 510 cartridges and one that connects to refillable e-juice pods. (The EVRI Quartz Crystal Attachment is available as a separate purchase.) The EVRI dab straw and pen evolves with consumption, so many more attachments are coming soon!
Unparalleled in versatility, our devices evolve and adapt to you. Artful and innovative engineering allows you to consume cannabis how, when, and where you want. All designs feature our patented airflow technology, eliminating the need for inconvenient butane torches, and easily adjustable power settings elevate your experience with purer flavors and more clouds.