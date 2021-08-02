Fast Buds Stardawg Autoflowering - One of our best selling Auto Cannabis Seeds



Growing: Indoor or Outdoor

Gender: Feminised

Genes: Sativa/Indica Autoflowering

Flowering: 8-9 week from germination

Harvest: 400-600 g/m2 50-300 g/plant

Height: 70 - 120 cm

THC: Very high

CBD: 1%

Autoflowering: Yes



Fast Buds Stardawg Cannabis Seeds (Autoflowering) receives its name for the crystallized and bright trichomes that make this variety dazzle anyone.



It’s a hybrid cross between Chemdawg 4 and Tres Dawg.

Stardawg Cannabis Seeds (Autoflowering) is a very potent strain with a THC level of up to 22%.

Consumers can be prepared for a very strong cerebral experience, accompanied by a major bodily heaviness.

Its smell is spectacular and the simple fact of smelling it makes you feel happy and positive.

In addition, Stardawg Cannabis Seeds (Autoflowering) is ideal to help patients combat stress, fatigue and anxiety disorders.



Taste

The smell of this Stardawg Cannabis Seeds (Autoflowering) cannabis plant is usually citrus and pine with a lemon scent.



Effect

Stardawg Cannabis Seeds (Autoflowering) is known for showing full effect in the first 5 minutes of being consumed.

These effects are reflected in your whole being: mind and body.

Culminating in a strong cerebral stroke, and accompanied by total relaxation throughout your body, increases creativity and produces psychedelic effects.

It also helps increase hunger, and can reduce nausea.

Stardawg Cannabis Seeds (Autoflowering) has a surprising medicinal value, and can be useful in many aspects including:

Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma.



Growing

Stardawg Cannabis Seeds (Autoflowering) variety has no great mystery when cultivating it, it’s simple, but will surprise you with its high growth.

As the plant grows, you will observe green buds clearly that appear to be covered with glittering crystals and orange hairs on it.

We recommend you to give it enough room for its growth , it can become quite high, and its branches need to be able to deploy well.

For indoor grow, we recommend using pots with at least 10 -11 litres with 600-1000 watts spotlights.



Awards

Stardawg Cannabis Seeds - 3rd Neurocopa 2017.

​Neurocopa is the official cannabis cup of Latin America's largest marijuana event, Expoweed.