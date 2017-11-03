ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Chemdog 4

Chemdog 4

Part of the prominent line of Chemdog strains, Chemdog 4 is known to deliver a balance of cerebral invigoration alongside relaxed full-body effects. Its smell has been likened to citrus or even Pine-Sol, with a lemon flavor. With light-green buds, Chemdawg 4 grows to be a fairly tall plant, reaching up to 7 feet outdoors and 4-5 feet indoors, and its flowering time is 9-10 weeks. It often appears to have a large amount of crystals, with orange hairs growing from the buds. 

Effects

247 people
Relaxed 55%
Euphoric 52%
Happy 50%
Uplifted 40%
Creative 29%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 8%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

332

Avatar for GhostOfJack
Member since 2015
I have a pretty high tolerance, i had been taking Percocets and Sour Diesel or Bubba Kush after extensive back surgery the week prior to trying this strain. The evening I tried it I took my usual Percocet after an hour of tossing, moaning, and grinding my teeth in bed from sheer pain and not being ...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Beware if you are a newbie!!!! I'm a newbie, smoked everyday back in the 70's, but havn't since 78 or so. This weed gave me an extremely euphoric, laugh my ass of high, but at a cost. I am prone to panic attacks, reason I quit smoking in 78. But, I have had sooo many panic attacks, I can usually dea...
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Avatar for adanisfree
Member since 2011
you don't need to smoke a lot haha it hits you like a brick then fucks you in the sky
Reported
feelings
EuphoricUplifted
Avatar for K1ngofSneak
Member since 2011
Fantastic! strong, heavy Indica hit. pinched nerve pain killer. RELAXED.
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for deadlightbulb
Member since 2016
🌲⛽️ Chemdawg 4 is where science has taken us. Hybrids are getting more mind-blowing by the year and this is a prime example. For being indica dominant, this strain sure produces a wonderful cerebral effect. It tastes very lemony and has a fresh, sort of chemical smell. After the initial head rush, ...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

First strain parent
Nepalese
parent
Second strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
Chemdog 4
First strain child
Kelly Hill Gold
child
Second strain child
Chem Jong Ill
child

Photos

