Stardawg Feminized Cannabis Seeds AKA “Stardog”, is a mostly Sativa hybrid (90% Sativa/10% Indica) strain that is a super strong cross between the highly popular Chemdawg 4 and Tres Dog.
Genetics: Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dog
Type: Mostly Sativa
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Time: 56 to 63 days
Outdoor Harvest: Early October
Yield Indoor: 550 to 700g/m2
Yield Outdoor: 800g/plant
Height Indoor: 80 to 120cm
Height Outdoor: 150 to 200cm
THC: 24%
Aroma/Flavour: Earthy pine aroma with hints of diesel and lemon
Effect: Energetic and giggly accompanied by a mellow relaxing body feeling
Medical Conditions: Stress, anxiety and fatigue
Stardawg Feminized Cannabis Seeds have a THC level of around 22-24%.
The dense, small to medium sized, popcorn shaped buds have a potent effect that can last up to 3 hours.
Stardawg Feminized Cannabis Seeds produce bright green Nugs with fiery orange hairs that have an earthy pine aroma with hints of diesel and lemon.
This strain offers a powerful uplifting Sativa high that leaves you feeling energetic and giggly accompanied by a mellow relaxing body feeling.
Stardawg Feminized is particularly good for treating those suffering from stress, anxiety and fatigue.
About this strain
Stardawg, also known as "Stardog," is a hybrid marijuana strain believed to be named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars. Made from a cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg, Stardawg is beloved for its earthy pine flavors with sour undertones of diesel. The effects of Stardawg are uplifting and may help medical marijuana patients treating symptoms associated with stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors and produces moderate yields.
