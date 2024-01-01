Bomb Pro Portable Electric E-Rig



Bomb Pro E-rig is designed for dab enthusiasts. The led display shows the Precise Temperature from 400 -700 ℉ in real time. Colorful pulsing and glowing light strips, responding to your every dab. Make your way of dabbing easier with one button control.

Rips are ripping no matter what the temperature is; unique memory function can remember your favorite temperature mode, click 3 times quickly to enter the temperature adjustment mode and set the temperature you want, this will be the temperature limit in your dabbing process, so as to ensure the flavor you want most.

Fits perfectly in your hand, enjoy this device everywhere, perfect for daily dabbing enthusiasts.

If you are the first time to use Bomb pro electric dab rig, no need to worry, easy solid feel to it. You will be Obsessed with the device, definitely give you huge clouds and best flavor.

Cleaning up is a breeze – both the glass and atomizer are removable. The ceramic coil is easily cleaned with cotton swabs, ensure a hassle-free routine for your next happy session.

The glass bubbler can be interchanged with any Puffco Peak glass models!

Add the extra atomizer option to save!

What's Included

Bomb Pro Device * 1

Bomb Pro Atomizer * 1

Dab Tool * 1

USB-C Cable * 1

Cotton Swab

Filling Tool * 1

Bomb Protection & Warranty

The Bomb Pro is covered for 90 days under the Bomb warranty.

