Crossing Core 2.0 | 2.1 Recycling Bubbler E-Rig Kit

The one you've been waiting for... Core 2.0 e-rig with a black silicone sleeve and carb tether, 4-port spinner carb cap and V5 Heater!!

When heater housing design and art combines! Meet the new rebuildable ceramic coil for the Core 2.0 E-Rig. The RDA V5 Ceramic Heater works on the original Core also. The original Core coil atomizers work on the Core 2.0 too!



There are a some key differences between the Core and Core 2.0 e-rigs which are as follows:



Core 2.0 runs V5 heaters, no wire based coils

Atomizers contain only Metal and Ceramic, silicone and PEEK has been replaced with an all ceramic design

Four heat settings are now all for the V5 heaters

Fully rebuildable atomizers – no need to replace the whole housing, just the heater

Decreased pre-heat time

Increased session time

Increased total run time (80 second full run time)

Vortex airflow – included spinner carb cap

“Unbreakable” aluminum carb cap replaces glass bubble carb

Improved button function

Upgraded Stainless Steel Carb Cap Tube



Features



One button functionality for ease of use

Fully heated high polish ceramic vaping surface – elements inside base and walls of heater

Rebuildable atomizer

Vortex Airflow – Aluminum spinner carb cap with carb cap tether

Borosilicate Glass Bubbler

Stainless Steel Carb Cap Tube

Four carefully tuned heat settings

Isolated Aluminum and Glass Vapor Pathway

Low maintenance

Approx. 1 hour 45 minute charging time

3150mah Li-Ion Battery Pack.



What’s Included



Core 2.0|2.1 E-rig Base

Core Recycling Perc Bubbler

Factory Travel Glass Bubbler

Aluminum Spinner Carb Cap (based on our design)

Carb Cap Tether (black)

Silicone Base Cover/Sleeve (black)

Atomizer with V5 heater installed

Spare V5 Heater

SS316 Dab Tool (based on our design)

4 x Spare Atomizer Screws

Screwdriver

2 x Spare Carb Cap Tube O-rings

1 x Wall Plug

1 x USB-C Charging Cable

Cotton buds/Q-tips

Alcohol wipes

Carrying Case



Button Functions



Hold – Manual fire up to 60 seconds

Two clicks – Activate session mode – One click to cancel

Three Clicks – Change heat setting

Four Click – Display power level – Red/Low – White/Medium – Green/Full

Five Clicks – Lock or unlock Core 2.0 Base



Sessions times and temperatures



The total session time for the Core 2.0 has been upgraded to 80 seconds, this includes the pre-heat time.



Blue – 12.5 second pre-heat – Approx. 400°

Green – 13 second pre-heat – Approx. 425°

White – 17.5 second pre-heat – Approx. 465°

Red – 22.5 second pre-heat – Approx. 500°



Setup



Charge your base using the provided wall plug and cable.

Fill the bubbler from the top, when it is removed from the base. Ensure any excess liquid has been wiped away and that no water has flooded into the bottom compartment. If this happens turn the bubbler upside down and blow into the air hole at the bottom to clear this section. Then re-fill from the top.



Place bubbler onto Core 2.0 Base at an angle, ensuring that the hole in the bubbler base aligns with the vapor pathway in the Core 2.0 base, then gently and firmly push it straight down into place.



Check small screws in the atomizer base which hold the heater legs are done up fully. These need to be tightened so they are firm, but not so much that they cut the wire legs off the heater. When this is done screw the atomizer into the Core 2.0 base.



Place the carb cap tube on the base so that the wider angled side sits at the top, leaving the carp cab on the tether so that you can load concentrate onto the heater.

Select your desired heat setting (start low if you’re not sure).



Now that’s all done we get onto the vaping methods as there are different ways the Core 2.0 can be used!



Methods of Use



Cold Starts – This method is best for getting the most flavor and material preservation as you start using as soon as vapor is being produced. Using it in this way will cause the session temperatures to be slightly lower than otherwise because the air passing around the heater will decrease heating speed. You can start your session at any point, we suggest keeping an eye on the button flashes so that you can always begin after a set number of flashes, if desired, providing a very consistent and repeatable experience.



Load material into the heater

Press the fire button twice to activate session mode

When your concentrate starts to bubble begin using gently with the carb cap left off

When the Core 2.0 base vibrates place the carb cap back on and continue your use as you normally would

For subsequent sessions just use as desired, when the flavor leaves your material, the vapor becomes harsh or stops being produces press the fire button once more to cancel the session

If you still have material left inside at the end of the session simple hit the fire button twice again and start using immediately, no need to wait for the vibrate as your heater will already be close to adequate temperature. The second session will always run a little hotter than the first if it is started straight after

Hot Starts – This way allows the heater to reach full temperature for any given setting; so this method is best for getting the maximum cloud production and effects as quickly as possible.



Press the power button twice to activate session mode

Load your material onto your dab tool – rice size

Wait for the Core 2.0 base to vibrate indicating the session temperature has been reached



While using gently load the dab into the heater, then replace the carb cap and use as your normally would



For subsequent sessions you can carry on as desired. The same applies here with regard to finishing your session. If your material is finished hit the fire button once to cancel the session early, if you still have material left simply hit it twice when the session has ended to start it again!



As with cold starts, follow up sessions will always run a little hotter.

Manual – Self explanatory, load a small rice size dab into the heater and hold down the power button. Use as desired.



Manual hold can also be used instead of double pressing to finish a session or heat the heater for easier cleaning.



Cleaning



Wipe out heater with a Q-tip after each use

Clean the area around the RDA heater weekly to stop residue building up

Every month or so wipe out the airway with a Q-tip soaked in ISO – allow to fully dry before use

Replace bubbler water daily

To clean bubbler fill with hot water and shake to remove large residues. Soak in ISO to fully clean. Rinse thoroughly with warm water after soaking.



Safety Features



Over-charge

Over-discharge/Low battery

Over-heat

Low heater resistance

Short-circuit

No atomizer



Certifications



CE Certified

ROHS Certified Materials

FCC Certification

FDA Approved Silicone

UN 38.3 Certified Li-Ion Battery Pack.

Warning Lights – When your Core 2.0 base flashes three times it’s trying to tell you something…



Blue – Short-circuit warning

Green – No atomizer warning

White – Over-heat warning

Red – Low battery warning



Warranty information



For all warranty claims please contact the store you purchased from.

The Core 2.0 power base is covered by a one year manufacturer warranty against defects.

The Core 2.0 carry case is covered by a one year manufacturer warranty against defects.

The atomizer is covered by a one week manufacturer warranty against defects.

While atomizers are expected to last much longer than one week, they can be damaged by mishandling and misuse. We understand that not everyone will use the device daily or immediately so offer a one week warranty, from the date of delivery, to report any issue with your atomizer.

