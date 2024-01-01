Crossing TUG E-Rig Kit

The Tug E-rig is a new portable dab rig from Crossing Tech which has been designed to be super user friendly and simple to use, much like the Core 2.0 but at an even more wallet friendly price! It comes with everything required to get dabbing (except the dabs) and makes use of a single button which controls everything!



Also included with the TUG is a ceramic 3D heated chamber with heating elements inside the base and the sides of the ceramic, this helps the Tug produce thick clouds of tasty vapor with minimal effort. The TUG heater also has taller than usual side walls which help contain the concentrate inside the heated cup and allow for both more powerful inhales and a wide range of compatible carb caps, in case you prefer to use an existing one over the provided carb cap.



The TUG is an ideal entry level rig but is also well suited to experienced dabbers who want something which "just works!". Making use of a variable voltage heating system with haptic feedback to let you know when the session is reached, there is only a small learning curve for this device.



Features



One button functionality for ease of use

3D Heated high polish ceramic vaping surface

Replaceable atomizer

Vortex Airflow - Aluminum spinner carb cap with carb cap tether

Borosilicate Glass Bubbler

Four carefully tuned heat settings

Glass and Silicone Vapor Pathway

Low maintenance

Approx. 1 hour 45 minute charging time

2700mah Li-Ion Battery Pack

Approx. 16 full sessions - mixed power settings

Under-Lit Bubbler LED

Feedback Free Bubbler



Setup



Always hold your e-rig upright! If you angle it during use concentrate will spill out the bucket! Now that's out the way...

Charge your base using the provided wall plug and cable.

Fill the bubbler from the top, when it is removed from the base. Ensure any excess liquid has been wiped away.

Do not fill the bubbler past the bottom third.

Place bubbler onto TUG Base then gently and firmly push it straight down into place so that the sucker seals onto the bottom.

Select your desired heat setting (start low if you're not sure).

Now that's all done we get onto the vaping methods as there are different ways the TUG E-rig can be used! (yes we copied this next section from the Core 2.0 page as the vaping instructions are identical!)

