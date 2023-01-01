The DubCharge V3 510 Thread Vaporizer Battery is a high-quality, durable battery perfect for your device! This battery has a 1100 mAh capacity and dual-port charging capabilities. Choose from 4 distinct temps and enjoy up to 30 days of sesh mode!



Features:



Dual-port Charging: The DubCharge V3 Battery can be charged by a USB-C or a lightning port cable! We recommend to not to use more than one charger at a time!



Sesh Mode: With 15 second pulls and a 1100 mAh battery, lasting up to 30 days, you and your friends can enjoy a relaxing time without worrying about a dead battery.



Pass-through Charging: DubCharge V3 Battery died? No worries, with our pass through charging never miss a hit! Just plug in a USB-C or Lightning Port cable!



Temp Control: The DubCharge V3 Battery has 4 distinct temps you can choose from. (2.5V, 3.0V, 3.5V, and 4.0V).



Battery Indicator: DubCharge V3 Battery will display three lights indicating the battery life. Green (100%-50%) Yellow (50%-25%) Red (25%-0%)



Auto Shut-Off: Keep wasting battery life? Worry no more! The DubCharge V3 Battery has a 15 minute auto shut-off feature!



*Please do not attempt to charge device with multiple chargers!

