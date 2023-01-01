The DubCharge V3 is the newest and most advanced battery on the market. It is a dual-port device that can be charged by a USB-C or lightning port cable. This battery has Temp Control, 4 distinct temps you can choose from, and a 900mAh battery.



Features:



Dual-port Charging: The DubCharge V3 Battery can be charged by a USB-C or a lightning port cable! We recommend to not to use more than one charger at a time!



Sesh Mode: With 15 seconds pre-heat mode, you can ensure a smooth and consistent pull each time. To activate pre-heat mode all you need to do is double click the battery! The DubCharge V3 Battery also comes with 15 seconds blinkers!



Pass-through Charging: DubCharge V3 Battery died? No worries, with our pass through charging never miss a hit! Just plug in a USB-C or Lightning Port cable!



Temp Control: The DubCharge V3 Battery has 4 distinct temps you can choose from. (2.5V, 3.0V, 3.5V, and 4.0V).



Battery Indicator: DubCharge V3 Battery will display three lights indicating the battery life. Green (100%-50%) Yellow (50%-25%) Red (25%-0%). The DubCharge V3 Battery has a 900 mAh battery, lasting up to 21 days, you and your friends can enjoy a relaxing time without worrying about a dead battery.



Auto Shut-Off: Keep wasting battery life? Worry no more! The DubCharge V3 Battery has a 15 minute auto shut-off feature!



*Please do not attempt to charge device with multiple chargers!

