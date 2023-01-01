About this product
Introducing The "B" - DynaVap's newest vaporizer creation. Designed with first time users in mind, the “B” is an excellent entry point into the DynaVerse and the benefits of thermal extraction.
The "B" includes a new-style of Stainless Steel Tip, featuring our first single fin design for quick and simple extraction. The food-grade silicone stem boasts an airport and a 10mm tapered mouthpiece for use with or without glass.
The "B" is composed of only 5 parts and made of only 2 materials: Stainless Steel Captive Cap, Tip, Condenser, and CCD, and a Silicone Stem.
Technical Features:
Tip chamber is optimized for extraction efficiency
Food-grade silicone stem
10mm tapered mouthpiece
O-ring optional design for easy assembly and disassembly
Silicone stem features pentagonal anti-roll design and tip elevation geometry
Condenser can be adjusted to customize airflow and cooling
Tip is backwards compatible with DynaVap devices and accessories
Ships in a complimentary green tube with DynaVap branding.
B part of the revolution.
*The "B" is not compatible with the DynaCoil
*Fitment with wood Stashes varies
Dynavap’s lineup of vaporizers is crafted to deliver the best flavors and aromas through sleek mechanical designs, unrivaled airflow, and industry-leading battery-free technology. Our highly customizable approach allows you to mix-and-match different components in a near limitless combination. We've built our products on a highly modular platform and incorporated these characteristics into the individual product for your enjoyment.
We consider all of our vaporizers to be high-end products, and we've utilized a wide variety of different materials so our customers can experience the awesomeness of the VapCap. The unique character of each product we sell carries with it the values of our organization, and our desire to share this fantastic product line with the world.
At DynaVap, we love precision. Our vaporizers are manufactured with some of the tightest tolerances in the industry. We believe that success is found in the small details, and often we measure those details in thousandths of an inch (or 0.01mm to be exact).
