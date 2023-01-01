About this product
The Omni Starter Pack includes:
The Omni
DynaStash XL: Purpleheart
Z-Plus Dual Torch / International: empty Cyclone Triple Torch
5 x High Temp O-Rings
1 x Titanium CCD
DynaWax
DynaVap's flagship device, The Omni.
Made entirely in the USA from lightweight titanium that’s built to last
Notched dosing chamber functions as a built in grinder
Adjust-a-Bowl feature allows you to adjust the size of the dosing chamber to your needs and is ideal for microdosing
A dial-indicator for a quick and easy visual airflow adjustment
Spiraled condenser that adds additional cooling to the vapor as it passes through the device
A contoured design that fits perfectly in your hand for ease of use
Comes with a Captive Cap and will fit in any XL size DynaStash.
The Omni
DynaStash XL: Purpleheart
Z-Plus Dual Torch / International: empty Cyclone Triple Torch
5 x High Temp O-Rings
1 x Titanium CCD
DynaWax
DynaVap's flagship device, The Omni.
Made entirely in the USA from lightweight titanium that’s built to last
Notched dosing chamber functions as a built in grinder
Adjust-a-Bowl feature allows you to adjust the size of the dosing chamber to your needs and is ideal for microdosing
A dial-indicator for a quick and easy visual airflow adjustment
Spiraled condenser that adds additional cooling to the vapor as it passes through the device
A contoured design that fits perfectly in your hand for ease of use
Comes with a Captive Cap and will fit in any XL size DynaStash.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DynaVap
Dynavap’s lineup of vaporizers is crafted to deliver the best flavors and aromas through sleek mechanical designs, unrivaled airflow, and industry-leading battery-free technology. Our highly customizable approach allows you to mix-and-match different components in a near limitless combination. We've built our products on a highly modular platform and incorporated these characteristics into the individual product for your enjoyment.
We consider all of our vaporizers to be high-end products, and we've utilized a wide variety of different materials so our customers can experience the awesomeness of the VapCap. The unique character of each product we sell carries with it the values of our organization, and our desire to share this fantastic product line with the world.
At DynaVap, we love precision. Our vaporizers are manufactured with some of the tightest tolerances in the industry. We believe that success is found in the small details, and often we measure those details in thousandths of an inch (or 0.01mm to be exact).
We consider all of our vaporizers to be high-end products, and we've utilized a wide variety of different materials so our customers can experience the awesomeness of the VapCap. The unique character of each product we sell carries with it the values of our organization, and our desire to share this fantastic product line with the world.
At DynaVap, we love precision. Our vaporizers are manufactured with some of the tightest tolerances in the industry. We believe that success is found in the small details, and often we measure those details in thousandths of an inch (or 0.01mm to be exact).