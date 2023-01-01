We created our analog vaporizer, the VonG, with real, sustainably sourced wood. We carefully sand, polish, and wax the VonG by hand to showcase the exquisite wood body that was designed to mate perfectly with water pieces.



With zero electronic parts to worry about, you have the freedom to take your vaporizer wherever you go and the independence to use virtually any heat source. That means you can now enjoy consistent and flavorful vapor from your dry herb or concentrates (DynaCoil adaptor sold separately) all while stretching your stash.



Made entirely in the USA

Precision machined wooden rotating sleeve allows quick and easy air flow adjustment on the fly*

Lightweight titanium condenser and crowns surrounding the wooden sleeve

Notched dosing chamber functions as a built in grinder

Adjust-a-Bowl feature allows you to adjust the size of the dosing chamber to your needs and is ideal for microdosing

A form fitting profile that fits comfortably in the hand

Tapered mouthpiece fits snugly in either 10 or 14mm female water piece openings

Comes with a Captive Cap and will fit in any standard size DynaStash or SlimStash.



*Please note: This feature may be difficult to rotate under certain environmental conditions depending on temperature and humidity

